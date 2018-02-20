Sade Releasing First Song In 7 Years For A Wrinkle In Time Soundtrack

CREDIT: Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage

Quiet storm legend Sade hasn’t released new music in seven years, but she’ll have a song called “Flower Of The Universe” on the A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack. Selma and 13th director Ava DuVernay, who helmed the new film adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic fantasy novel, writes on Twitter that she personally requested a song from Sade and didn’t think anything would come of it. To her surprise, Sade agreed: “She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget.” DuVernay later calls the collaboration “a dream come true.” No word as to whether the song features her longtime bandmates, but presumably yes?

EW reports that A Wrinkle In Time will also feature original songs by Sia, Kehlani, FreeStyle Fellowship, Chloe x Halle, and a collaboration between tourmates DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato. A No I.D. remix of the Sade song is also on tap, plus a theatrical score by Game Of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi.

Both A Wrinkle In Time and its soundtrack are out 3/9.

