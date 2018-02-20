Sade Releasing First Song In 7 Years For A Wrinkle In Time Soundtrack

Quiet storm legend Sade hasn’t released new music in seven years, but she’ll have a song called “Flower Of The Universe” on the A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack. Selma and 13th director Ava DuVernay, who helmed the new film adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic fantasy novel, writes on Twitter that she personally requested a song from Sade and didn’t think anything would come of it. To her surprise, Sade agreed: “She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget.” DuVernay later calls the collaboration “a dream come true.” No word as to whether the song features her longtime bandmates, but presumably yes?

I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/FdXrZ1MFMO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 20, 2018

EW reports that A Wrinkle In Time will also feature original songs by Sia, Kehlani, FreeStyle Fellowship, Chloe x Halle, and a collaboration between tourmates DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato. A No I.D. remix of the Sade song is also on tap, plus a theatrical score by Game Of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi.

Both A Wrinkle In Time and its soundtrack are out 3/9.