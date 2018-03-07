The Messthetics – “Quantum Path”

Joe Lally and Brendan Canty, the former rhythm section for Fugazi, have a new band that’s about as far away from Fugazi as you could possibly get. Lally and Canty are now two thirds of the Messthetics, an instrumental power trio that also features the Washington, DC guitar wizard Anthony Pirog. Together, they make frantic, mathy, metal-infused rock that zooms all over the place.

The Messthetics’ self-titled debut is coming out later this mont, and we’ve posted the early track “Serpent Tongue.” And now the band has shared a second song, “Quantum Path.” It’s a crazy haywire machine of a song, with Pirog’s guitar doing Angus Young fingertaps and Eddie Van Halen arpeggios. Lally and Canty have always been a supernaturally dialed-in rhythm section, and here they have fun bashing simplistically while also switching up time signatures effortlessly.

“Quantum Path” sounds a whole lot more like the Fucking Champs or like fellow DC underground products Orthrelm that it does like Fugazi — or, for that matter, like anything in Dischord’s hallowed history. It’s a fun headfuck of a song, and you can hear it below.

The Messthetics’ self-titled debut is out 3/23 on Dischord.