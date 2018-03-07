Crumb – “Locket” Video

Last year, the Brooklyn-via-Boston band Crumb put out their second EP, Locket. They’ve been on the road and working on new material since then, but today they’ve returned with a video for the title track from that last release. The “Locket” video was directed by Haoyan of America and it’s a trippy look at a life lived inside a bubble. It starts off with a series of abstractions — shattering mirrors, bulging eyes — that cuts to focus on the band lounging in a living room, stretched apart by time.

Band leader Lila Ramani is holding a glass marble in her hand, and the camera zooms into it in a mindfuck of a perspective shift, where everything is stretched out and spun into a spherical shape. It’s a visual delight, filled with brief jokes guaranteed to make you crack a smile, but the takeaway is one of disorientation, as the clip gets progressively weirder. It ends on a melting cassette tape and a hot cup of tea. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/07 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

03/08 Norfolk, VA @ Toast *

03/09 Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

03/10 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival

03/11 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

03/13 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

03/14 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s (3 PM, AdHoc Showcase) ^

03/14 Austin, TX @ Barracuda (9:25 PM, Ground Control Showcase) ^

03/15 Austin, TX @ Hole In The Wall (1 PM, Exploding In Sound Showcase) ^

03/15 Austin, TX @ Duval House (5 PM, KVRX Showcase) ^

03/17 Austin, TX @ 21st St. Co-Op (6 PM, Citrus City Showcase) ^

03/18 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (Not So Fun Weekend)

03/20 Phoenix, AZ @ LBX *

03/21 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater *

03/24 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door *

03/25 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

03/27 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Backroom *

03/28 Portland, OR @ Analog Cafe *

03/29 Boise, ID @ The Owyhee *

03/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records *

03/31 Denver, CO @ Hi Dive *

04/02 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

04/03 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room*

04/04 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

04/05 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien

04/06 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Skidmore College *

04/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 *

04/08 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

* w/ Combo Chimbita

^ SXSW

The Crumb and Locket EPs are out now. Order them both on one vinyl here.