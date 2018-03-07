Crumb – “Locket” Video

Last year, the Brooklyn-via-Boston band Crumb put out their second EP, Locket. They’ve been on the road and working on new material since then, but today they’ve returned with a video for the title track from that last release. The “Locket” video was directed by Haoyan of America and it’s a trippy look at a life lived inside a bubble. It starts off with a series of abstractions — shattering mirrors, bulging eyes — that cuts to focus on the band lounging in a living room, stretched apart by time.
Band leader Lila Ramani is holding a glass marble in her hand, and the camera zooms into it in a mindfuck of a perspective shift, where everything is stretched out and spun into a spherical shape. It’s a visual delight, filled with brief jokes guaranteed to make you crack a smile, but the takeaway is one of disorientation, as the clip gets progressively weirder. It ends on a melting cassette tape and a hot cup of tea. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
03/07 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *
03/08 Norfolk, VA @ Toast *
03/09 Raleigh, NC @ Kings *
03/10 Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Festival
03/11 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *
03/13 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
03/14 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s (3 PM, AdHoc Showcase) ^
03/14 Austin, TX @ Barracuda (9:25 PM, Ground Control Showcase) ^
03/15 Austin, TX @ Hole In The Wall (1 PM, Exploding In Sound Showcase) ^
03/15 Austin, TX @ Duval House (5 PM, KVRX Showcase) ^
03/17 Austin, TX @ 21st St. Co-Op (6 PM, Citrus City Showcase) ^
03/18 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (Not So Fun Weekend)
03/20 Phoenix, AZ @ LBX *
03/21 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
03/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater *
03/24 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door *
03/25 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
03/27 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Backroom *
03/28 Portland, OR @ Analog Cafe *
03/29 Boise, ID @ The Owyhee *
03/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records *
03/31 Denver, CO @ Hi Dive *
04/02 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *
04/03 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room*
04/04 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
04/05 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien
04/06 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Skidmore College *
04/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 *
04/08 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *
* w/ Combo Chimbita
^ SXSW
The Crumb and Locket EPs are out now. Order them both on one vinyl here.