Red Bull Music Festival Returning To New York With Fever Ray, Robyn, & More

Red Bull Music Festival will return to New York in May. The series will run 5/3-26 with events scheduled to take place at various NYC venues and alternative performance spaces. Fever Ray is slated to play two shows at Brooklyn Hangar on 5/12-13 as part of her first US tour in eight years. On 5/22-24, Oneohtrix Point Never will premiere MYRIAD, a concert featuring his first full live touring ensemble. According to a release, they will be joined by special guests and collaborators.

Other live music performers include serpentwithfeet, John Maus, Show Me The Body, 700 Bliss (Moor Mother and DJ Haram), and more. In addition, Robyn will take part in a talk moderated by her friend and collaborator Kindness on 5/21.

Check out the schedule in full below and read our recent Q&A with Fever Ray here.