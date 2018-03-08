Forth Wanderers – “Nevermine”

Longtime Stereogum favorites Forth Wanderers signed to Sub Pop for their upcoming self-titled album. Lead single “Not For Me” suggested the wait for new music since 2016’s Slop EP has been worth it; we named it one of the week’s best songs when it dropped last month. Well, if you liked that one, I’m here to tell you the second single is even better — one of the best indie-rock songs of the year, in fact.

Album opener “Nevermine” is built around spindly guitar interplay that expands into a huge, glorious chorus, almost like the New Jersey combo’s instruments are constructing the foundation for a towering monument. It certainly sounds monumental, anyway, without being too showy about it.

Ava Trilling’s first words seem to be addressing an ex: “I am the one you think of when you’re with her, and what do you have? Nothing on me.” She continues from there with a drowsy detachment in her delivery that belies the intensity of the narrative. Listen below via Noisey.

Forth Wanderers is out 4/27 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.