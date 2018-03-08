Yours Are The Only Ears – “Seeds” Video

The New York-based visual artist and musician Susannah Cutler has been releasing songs under the moniker Yours Are The Only Ears for years now. The last we heard was a quiet and comforting song called “Saturn,” which was unceremoniously released in 2017 as a one-off single. Now, Cutler has announced that the song is the lead single off of her debut album, Knock Hard, which is due out in May on Team Love Records. The album art (pictured above) was illustrated by Cutler, and all of the songs on it were written and recorded by the artist herself.

Yours Are The Only Ears presented us with a new song and video today. “Seeds” is written in a stream-of-consciousness, and the accompanying video finds Cutler lounging in a series of real and imagined landscapes. All of the outdoor scenery is grey and wintry, but Cutler’s subtly sweet voice warms her surroundings like a welcoming hearth. Watch the Allyssa Yohana-directed video for “Seeds” below.

Knock Hard is out 5/11 via Team Love.