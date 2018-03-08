Lily Allen – “Higher” & “Three”

Lily Allen hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Sheezus, but that’s about to change. Late last year, to get out in front of a leak, the UK pop star shared “Trigger Bang,” a new single that found her collaborating with London rapper Giggs. And in January, she officially announced the album that it comes from, No Shame, which will be out this summer.

Today, she’s shared two more tracks from the project. One is a pillow-soft pop song called “Higher,” which features some opening lines from British MC Meridian Dan, and the other, “Three,” is a heartfelt piano ballad. Listen to both of them and watch a new Beats 1 interview Allen did to discuss the LP below.

No Shame is out 6/8.