Lily Allen – “Trigger Bang” (Feat. Giggs)

In addition to her upcoming memoir, British pop star Lily Allen has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 album Sheezus, which is rumored to be entitled The Fourth Wall. And now, to get out in front of a leak, she’s officially shared what seems to be the first single from the project. “Trigger Bang,” which features an opening verse from London rapper Giggs and production from Fryars, is a languid, kind of world-weary pop song about growing up and overcoming substance abuse: “That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang, everyone’s a trigger, bang bang bang.” Listen below.