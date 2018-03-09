Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “Riddles” Video

Last week, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat released their third album, Riddles. It’s a big leap for the Baltimore duo, not exclusively because Dan Deacon produced it, though the fellow Charm City mainstay certainly helped unlock some of the complex melodies and epic scope that were always lurking in the background of their music. Today, the band are sharing a video for the album’s title track. It’s the second video we’ve gotten this record cycle, following the late-night drive one for “Dunce,” and where that one highlighted the ominous feeling that’s often present in ESMB’s sound, this one focuses on the sense of ecstatic release.

It was directed by Jay Buim, who frames the clip as such: “On another timeline, in another iteration of this planet, Ed is bigger than Frank Sinatra. With this video, I tried to bring that world closer into view.” It starts off in smoky black-and-white, with Schrader and Devlin Rice walking moodily down the street, but abruptly shifts to bright color as soon as the music kicks off. A bunch of Baltimore friends — including Deacon, Lexie Mountain, Rozie Jordan, Kevin Blackstone, Kevin Sherry, Jeff McGrath, and more — play it up in front of the mic, before Schrader and Devlin come in to give the performance of a lifetime.

The band also recently performed as the musical guests on Adult Swim’s Williams Street Swap Shop — watch that here. And watch the video for “Riddles” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/09 Atlanta, GA @ Mammal Gallery

03/13 Dallas, TX @ Transit Bicycle Company

03/14 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW Official Showcase at 720 Club Patio, 10:45pm

03/17 Austin, TX @ SXSW Official Showcase at Sidewinder, 10:00 pm

03/19 Hot Springs, AK @ VOV Fest

03/20 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

03/21 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

03/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/24 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/26 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Make Out Room

03/31 Portland, OR @ The Know

04/01 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

04/04 Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records

04/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Kitty Cat Klub

04/06 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

04/07 Milwaukee, WI @ Quarters Rock N Roll Palace

04/08 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/08 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

04/10 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

04/11 Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

04/12 Providence, RI @ AS220

04/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

05/01 Edinburgh, Scotland @ Sneaky Pete’s

05/02 Glasgow, Scotland @ The Hug and Pint

05/06 Manchester, UK @ Sounds from the Other City Festival

05/07 London, UK @ Moth Club

05/08 Paris, France @ Espace B

05/10 Madrid, Spain @ El Sol Sound Isidro

05/14 Lyon, France @ Grrnd Zero

05/16 Lausanne, Switzerland @ Le Bourg

05/17 Esslingen, Germany @ Komma

05/18 Prague, Czech Republic @007 Club

05/20 Berlin, Germany @ ACUD Macht Neu

05/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cinetol

05/25 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ WORM

Riddles is out now via Carpark Records.