New Heart – “No More Hate”

The Indianapolis band New Heart play old-school youth crew hardcore, complete with blisteringly fast tempos and gang-chant choruses. It’s a strident, rousing, fun sound, and while I haven’t seen them yet, I can only speculate that they make for an intense live show. A few months ago, we posted their song “One Less Chain,” and now they’ve announced the impending release of a new album called Feel The Change. “One Less Chain” is on that album, and so is the brutally simplistic anti-racist anthem “No More Hate.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://bloodandink.bandcamp.com/album/feel-the-change" target="_blank">Feel The Change by New Heart</a>

Feel The Change is out 5/4 on Blood & Ink.