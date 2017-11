New Heart are a young straight-edge hardcore band from Indianapolis; they play fast and brutalist old-school hardcore in the Youth Of Today mode. Today, they came out with a new standalone song called “One Less Chain,” and it’s almost the platonic ideal of what a two-minute hardcore song should sound like, complete with shout-along chorus and judder-crunch breakdown and some guy yelling the phrase “straight edge!” It’s awesome. Listen below.

One Less Chain by New Heart

You can buy “One Less Chain” at Bandcamp.