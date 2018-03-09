Razorbumps – “Make Your Mark” Video

Razorbumps come from Denton, Texas, and they play a fast and hungry form of herky-jerk post-hardcore that brings the snorting hooks of garage rock and the sneering charisma of glam. Earlier this year, they released their album Hellrazors on Pop Wig, the indie run by members of the Baltimore hardcore heavyweights Turnstile, Trapped Under Ice, and Angel Du$t. And this year, Razorbumps are heading out on tour with Turnstile, opening up a night that’ll also include Touché Amoré and Culture Abuse. (That’s a hell of a lineup! Go see that!) They’ve just put together a choppy, immediate video for the two-minute banger “Make Your Mark,” proving them to be the rare underground band whose members put some thought into what they’re wearing. Watch the video and check out Razorbumps’ tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/05 – Washington, DC @ All Souls Unitarian Church *

4/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

4/10 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery ^

4/11 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

4/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar ^

4/13 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^

4/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater ^

4/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue ^

4/17 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon ^

4/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^

4/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

4/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^

4/22 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock ^

4/24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda (Outside Room) ^

4/25 – Dallas, TX @ RBC ^

4/26 – Houston, TX @ Houston Underground ^

4/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon ^

4/28 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar ^

4/30 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone ^

5/01 – Nashville, TN @ The End ^

5/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

5/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

5/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts ^

5/07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

7/13-14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound And Fury Festival

* with Turnstile, Red Death, Unified Right, & the Dress Code

^ with Turnstile, Touché Amoré, & Culture Abuse

Hellrazors is out now on Pop Wig, and you can buy it here.