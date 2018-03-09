Arcade Fire Are Teasing Something Called “Money + Love”

Remember Everything Now? Arcade Fire’s fifth full-length album feels like it came out a long time ago — not so long that the band is due for another LP, but long enough that it’s weird they’re playing Saturday Night Live next week. But perhaps the band will have new music to share for the show?

One might ascertain that’s what’s afoot after the band released a new video clip this afternoon teasing something called “Money + Love.” Or maybe they’re merely releasing a joint video for “Put Your Money On Me” and “We Don’t Deserve Love,” two of the better Everything Now tracks, which appear consecutively on the album. That’s probably the smarter bet, given that the Everything Now branding remains intact in this preview footage. Whatever they’re hinting at, it’s officially “coming soon,” so get ready.

UPDATE: The “Money + Love” teaser disappeared from Arcade Fire’s socials after an hour, but super-fan Twitter account @ArcadeFireTube has handily archived it for us.

Don't know why the official account deleted the tweet with the preview, but here it is. pic.twitter.com/1ImdmFUauC — Arcade Fire Tube 🌐 (@ArcadeFireTube) March 9, 2018

Arcade Fire’s SNL appearance is 3/17 on an episode hosted by SNL alum Bill Hader. While we’re here, did you ever listen to my appearance discussing Everything Now and its attendant media circus on the New York Times Popcast? I thought it turned out pretty well.