Arcade Fire Play Saturday Night Live Next Month

Arcade Fire have been musical guests on Saturday Night Live three times over the years, and their most recent appearance was on a 2013 episode that Tina Fey hosted. Next month, they’ll make it four. Arcade Fire have not yet had a chance to promote their not-exactly-beloved album Everything Now on the show, and it’ll be eight months old by the time they appear on the show. But they’re doing it anyway! The band will be musical guests on SNL’s 3/17 episode, which Bill Hader will host. Meanwhile, genial nonentity James Bay will be on the 3/10 episode, with host Sterling K. Brown. The show’s next episode is a 3/3 show with host Charles Barkley and musical guests Migos.