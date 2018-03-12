Beyoncé & Jay-Z Announce OTR II Tour

An errant Ticketmaster posting last week hinted at plans for a sequel to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s co-headlining On The Run Tour. Today it’s official: Four years after the original outing, the superstar spouses will tour Europe and North America together again.
The trek, billed as OTR II, kicks off in Cardiff in June and continues onto the European continent through mid-July, then picks up in Cleveland a week later and continues on North American shores through early October. In full it comprises 15 cities overseas and 21 here in the Americas.
What we still don’t know is whether the long-rumored Bey/Jay collaborative album will be released to mark the occasion. (’18 Bonnie & Clyde?) The two of them certainly have enough hits to pack a stadium without releasing anything new this year.
Watch a tour trailer below, where you can also find the full OTR II itinerary, and revisit our review of the first On The Run Tour here.
TOUR DATES:
06/06 Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
06/09 Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
06/13 Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/15 London, UK @ London Stadium
06/19 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena
06/23 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
06/25 Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena
06/28 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/30 Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy
07/03 Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
07/06 Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/08 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/11 Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
07/14 Paris, FR @ Stade de France
07/17 Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera
07/25 Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
07/28 Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
07/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/02 E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05 Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/08 Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
08/10 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/13 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
08/18 Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
08/23 Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
08/25 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
08/29 Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/31 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
09/11 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
09/13 New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
09/15 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/19 Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
09/27 San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
09/29 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
10/02 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place