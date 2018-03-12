Beyoncé & Jay-Z Announce OTR II Tour

An errant Ticketmaster posting last week hinted at plans for a sequel to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s co-headlining On The Run Tour. Today it’s official: Four years after the original outing, the superstar spouses will tour Europe and North America together again.

The trek, billed as OTR II, kicks off in Cardiff in June and continues onto the European continent through mid-July, then picks up in Cleveland a week later and continues on North American shores through early October. In full it comprises 15 cities overseas and 21 here in the Americas.

What we still don’t know is whether the long-rumored Bey/Jay collaborative album will be released to mark the occasion. (’18 Bonnie & Clyde?) The two of them certainly have enough hits to pack a stadium without releasing anything new this year.

Watch a tour trailer below, where you can also find the full OTR II itinerary, and revisit our review of the first On The Run Tour here.

TOUR DATES:

06/06 Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/09 Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

06/13 Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/15 London, UK @ London Stadium

06/19 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

06/23 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

06/25 Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena

06/28 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/30 Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy

07/03 Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

07/06 Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/08 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/11 Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

07/14 Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/17 Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera

07/25 Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

07/28 Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

07/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/02 E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/05 Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/08 Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

08/10 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/13 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

08/18 Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/23 Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium

08/25 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/29 Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/31 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

09/11 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

09/13 New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

09/15 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/19 Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/27 San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

09/29 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

10/02 Vancouver, BC @ BC Place