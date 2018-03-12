Rae Sremmurd – “Powerglide” (Feat. Juicy J) Video

Rae Sremmurd videos are exhilarating. The two Mississippi brothers in the chart-conquering rap duo owe at least some of their success to their track record in the music-video world, where a goofy concept — a night out at a cowboy bar, a day out on a golf course — can, paired with an energetic and charismatic on-camera persona, lead to magic. And right now, the best thing about Rae Sremmurd’s slightly dubious new-album rollout is their brand-new “Powerglide” video.

They haven’t announced the details of the new album Sr3mm yet, but the idea behind the third Rae Sremmurd LP is that it’s really a triple album. Group members Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have both apparently made solo albums, and they’ve also made a group album. This doesn’t seem like a good idea, but all the songs they’ve shared have been solid, and now they’ve got a very good video, as well.

The group recently shared three new songs, and “Powerglide” is the only one that features both members of Rae Sremmurd. It’s got a guest appearance from party-rap elder Juicy J, and its hook is an interpolation of “Side 2 Side,” a hit from Juicy’s old group Three 6 Mafia. In the clip, Rae Sremmurd party and do donuts on the roof of an Atlanta parking garage while a helicopter circles overhead. Juicy, in an immaculate all-white outfit, gets a great entrance. It’s a fun video! Watch it below.

Sr3mm is coming sometime soon.