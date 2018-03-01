Rae Sremmurd Drop Three New Sr3mmLife Songs

At some point this year, the young Mississippi rap duo Rae Sremmurd intend to release Sr3mmLife, their third album. Mike Will Made-It, their producer and label boss, has said that it’ll be a triple album: One full album from the duo, as well as one solo album apiece from members Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. This seems like an insane idea! And yet it’s apparently happening! After sharing the early single “T’d Up,” Rae Sremmurd have now shared three new songs, including two solo songs from each member.

The group song is called “Powerglide,” and it’s a fairly unexciting party-rap track. Rae Sremmurd aren’t seemingly capable of releasing something that’s not at least a little bit fun, and “Powerglide,” which has a fired-up guest verse from party-rap elder statesman Juicy J, qualifies. (Swae Lee’s hook interpolates the hook from “Side 2 Side,” a 2006 single from Juicy’s old group Three 6 Mafia.) But it’s nowhere near as arresting as “No Type” or “Black Beatles.”

The solo songs both fare better, which makes it seem a little more likely that this audacious idea could work. “Hurt To Look,” the Swae Lee track, isn’t a rap song at all; it’s synthy and lightly house-inflected R&B that makes nice use of Swae’s airy falsetto. For my money, it’s the best song of the three. Slim Jxmmi, meanwhile, has come with “Brxnks Truck,” a hammering flex with distorto-bass production that reminds me of mid-’00s blog-house. Listen to all three songs below.

We don’t yet know when Sr3mmLife is coming out, but it’s imminent.