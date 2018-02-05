Rae Sremmurd – “T’d Up”

Rae Sremmurd collaborator Mike Will Made-It recently suggested that the group’s third album would be a triple album — one group LP and one solo album apiece from group members Swae Lee and Slxm Jxmmi. That’s too much Rae Sremmurd! Nobody needs that! But more breezy, slightly ethereal bangers from Rae Sremmurd are always welcome, and we got this one this morning. They’ve just shared the new single “T’d Up,” which the duo co-produced with Metro Boomin. It’s a slow-crawling, vaguely eerie jam, and like so many other Rae Sremmurd tracks, it will undoubtedly insinuate its way into our lives. Listen below.

Rae Sremmurd’s third album, possibly titled SR3MM, is on the way.