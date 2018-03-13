David Byrne – “Everybody’s Coming to My House” Video

“American Utopia: Detroit” is a new mini-documentary chronicling David Byrne’s collaboration with students at the Detroit School of Arts. During Byrne’s visit, the kids recorded a version of “Everybody’s Coming To My House,” the lead single from the former Talking Heads singer’s new highly collaborative solo album American Utopia. Students from the school’s radio and TV department filmed members of the Vocal Jazz Ensemble singing the tune, and the resulting footage has become its official music video.

Byrne does not appear in the clip or in the the larger “American Utopia: Detroit” recording. If you want to see him doing this song his new live band, check out last week’s Colbert performance. Instead, here you get a bunch of teenagers delivering a joyous, gospel-inflected interpretation of what was originally a nervy, futuristic pop song. A note on YouTube explains, “The streaming royalties from this video will go to Detroit School of Arts, who were also given a stipend for their participation and hard work in this project.”

Below, watch the “Everybody’s Coming To My House” video as well as the “American Utopia: Detroit” documentary.

American Utopia is out now on Nonesuch.