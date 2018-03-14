Willie Nelson – “Me And You”

Willie Nelson is releasing a new album of original material called Last Man Standing this spring. He’s already revealed the album-opening title track, and today the 84-year-old country icon is sharing a second advance track.

“Me And You” is an uptempo rambler about Nelson feeling alienated from old pals and realizing he can’t sit on the fence anymore regarding important issues. It’s vague enough that Nelson might not be talking about politics — “Just when you think you’ve made a new friend, they throw you under the bus” seems geared more toward everyday social situations. But lines like “The world has gone out of its mind except for me and you” suggest Nelson is at least partially hinting at the madness going down in Washington and other government centers around the world.

This much is definitely clear: We’re lucky to have this guy still alive and kicking, much more so kicking out new material at a high level. Listen to “Me And You” below.

Last Man Standing is out 4/27 on Sony Legacy. Pre-order it here.