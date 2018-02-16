Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”

Willie Nelson has announced that he’ll release a new solo album, Last Man Standing, at the end of April, just a few days before the musician turns 85. It’s the follow-up to last year’s God’s Problem Child. He co-wrote the album with his long-time collaborator Buddy Cannon. Check out the title track and the tracklist for the album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Last Man Standing”

02 “Don’t Tell Noah”

03 “Bad Breath”

04 “Me And You”

05 “Something You Get Through”

06 “Ready To Roar”

07 “Heaven Is Closed”

08 “I Ain’t Got Nothin”

09 “She Made My Day”

10 “I’ll Try To Do Better Next Time”

11 “Very Far To Crawl”

Last Man Standing is out 4/27.