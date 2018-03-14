Stream Refused Singer’s INVSN EP, Including A Lana Del Rey Cover

After the release of Refused’s 2015 album, Freedom, the Swedish punk band’s lead singer Dennis Lyxén returned last year with The Beautiful Stories, an LP from his side project INVSN: a post-punk/synthpop collaboration with longtime collaborator Sara Almgren. Now, INVSN follow last year’s LP with an EP called Forever Rejected. The five-track collection includes four originals and a cover of one of Lana Del Rey’s not-Radiohead-sounding songs, “Love.” It’s darker, drum-driven, and as Brooklyn Vegan observes, definitely sports some Depeche Mode vibes. Stream it below ahead of its release.

Forever Rejected is out 3/16 via Dine Alone. Pre-order it here.

