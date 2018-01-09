Radiohead’s Publishers Dispute Lana Del Rey’s Claims About Copyright Dispute

Over the weekend Lana Del Rey seemed to confirm rumors that Radiohead were suing her over “Get Free,” the closing track on last year’s Lust For Life, due to perceived similarities to their 1992 breakthrough hit “Creep.” (Notably, Radiohead themselves lifted parts of “Creep” from the Hollies’ “The Air I Breathe,” which later resulted in a lawsuit and the addition of songwriter credits on “Creep” for “The Air I Breathe” writers Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood.) Del Rey reported on Twitter that the band was seeking 100% of her publishing royalties for “Get Free.” She further commented on the supposed lawsuit onstage in Denver, alleging that “Get Free” might have to be removed from future copies of her album.

Now Radiohead’s publishing company, Warner/Chappell, has acknowledged that negotiations are ongoing with Del Rey’s camp but denied that any lawsuit has been filed. In a statement today, a rep from Warner/Chappell writes:

As Radiohead’s music publisher, it’s true that we’ve been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey’s representatives. It’s clear that the verses of “Get Free” use musical elements found in the verses of “Creep” and we’ve requested that this be acknowledged in favour of all writers of “Creep.” To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they “will only accept 100%” of the publishing of “Get Free.”

If Radiohead insist that this particular chord progression is so fucking special, I continue to wonder whether they’ve gotten around to checking out Sam Smith’s “Midnight Train.”