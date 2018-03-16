Q-Tip & Demi Lovato – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (Elton John Cover) Video

There are two new Elton John tribute albums on the way: Restoration, on which country singers will steer the iconic piano-rocker’s tunes in an Americana direction, and Revamp, featuring John covers by pop and rock stars. This morning we heard Chris Stapleton’s contribution to Restoration, “I Want Love,” and we’re now hearing our first preview of Revamp.

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato have given “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” John’s 1976 duet with Kiki Dee, a subtle hip-hop makeover. The original track, John’s first UK #1 single, was a playful Motown pastiche, and the rap legend and pop star have made it, in the Abstract’s words, “a little funkier.” In a video statement about the song, Tip calls it a nice way to return the favor after John guested on A Tribe Called Quest’s 2016 comeback/finale/triumph We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

A video for the “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” cover features dancers strutting their stuff in the club. Watch it below, as the footage of John, Q-Tip, and Lovato talking about the remake.

Revamp and Restoration are out 4/6. Pre-order them here.