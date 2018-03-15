Star-Studded Lineups Announced For Elton John Tribute Albums

A star-studded lineup of musicians are to set to honor the music of Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin with two separate tribute albums, Revamp and Restoration, out 4/6 on Island Records and Universal Music Group Nashville. The former will feature pop and rock acts like Mary J. Blige, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Florence And The Machine, Lady Gaga, the Killers, Mumford and Sons, P!nk and Logic, Q-Tip feat. Demi Lovato, Queens Of The Stone Age, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith taking on John’s hits, while the latter highlights country music with contributions from Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton, and Lee Ann Womack.

“We have two completely different albums; Revamp being the pop one and Restoration being the country one and God we have so many great artists doing our songs, it’s quite incredible,” says Elton John. “Restoration was Bernie’s project and he’s a huge country fan. The Revamp was more my project. He came up with an astonishing list of country performers both new and legendary. On Revamp I wrote out a wish list of people that I would love and asked them and to my surprise most of them said yes and we have quite an astonishing eclectic crew.”

He adds, “It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it. As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

Check out the tracklists for both albums below.

Revamp:

01 Elton John, P!nk, Logic – “Bennie And The Jets”

02 Coldplay – “We All Fall In Love Sometimes”

03 Alessia Cara – “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues”

04 Ed Sheeran – “Candle In The Wind”

05 Florence And The Machine – “Tiny Dancer”

06 Mumford And Sons – “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

07 Mary J. Blige – “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word”

08 Q Tip Feat. Demi Lovato – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

09 The Killers – “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”

10 Sam Smith – “Daniel”

11 Miley Cyrus – “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

12 Lady Gaga – “Your Song”

13 Queens Of The Stone Age – “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

Restoration

01 Little Big Town – “Rocket Man”

02 Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”

03 Don Henley & Vince Gill – “Sacrifice”

04 Brothers Osborne – “Take Me To The Pilot”

05 Miranda Lambert – “My Father’s Gun”

06 Chris Stapleton – “I Want Love”

07 Lee Ann Womack – “Honky Cat”

08 Kacey Musgraves – “Roy Rogers”

09 Rhonda Vincent & Dolly Parton – “Please”

10 Miley Cyrus – “The Bitch Is Back”

11 Dierks Bentley – “Sad Songs (Say So Much)”

12 Rosanne Cash & Emmylou Harris – “This Train Don’t Stop”

13 Willie Nelson – “Border Song”

Revamp and Restoration are out 4/6 on Island Records and Universal Music Group Nashville.