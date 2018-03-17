Watch Charli XCX And Carly Rae Jepsen Join Forces In LA

Charli XCX and Carly Rae Jepsen, two queens of immaculate pop music, joined forces in Los Angeles last night. Carly was one of the many guests featured on Charli’s recent mixtape Pop 2, and not coincidentally, she was also the one of the many guests featured on Charli’s Pop 2 show at the El Rey Theatre, which also boasted appearances from Tove Lo, Abra, Mykki Blanco, Bibi Bourelly, Brooke Candy, Caroline Polachek, A. G. Cook, Dorian Electra, and more.

But of course, she saved the best for last. Carly Rae Jepsen joined Charli onstage to perform their winning collaboration “Backseat” for the show’s finale, and they also teamed up on a rendition of Carly’s own “Cut To The Feeling.” Watch them do both songs below.