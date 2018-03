Migos are back with a new music video for their Drake collab “Walk It Talk It,” one of the better songs from their absurdly long new album Culture II. The video is a ’70s-tastic Soul Train homage featuring Jamie Foxx as Ron Delirious, the host of the fictional show Culture Ride. Everyone, including Drake, wears a ridiculous wig. Check it out below.

Culture II is out now on Quality Control/300.