Animal Collective Announce Sung Tongs Tour

Animal Collective released Sung Tongs, their breakthrough fourth LP, in 2004. To this day it remains my personal favorite from their discography. Here’s what I wrote about it upon its 10th birthday:

“Freak-folk” was becoming a talking point by the time this album came out. Devendra Banhart, Joanna Newsom, and Sufjan Stevens had just released inspired albums, each one a weird and wonderful world unto itself. None of them were as freaky as Sung Tongs, though. By peeling back much of the clatter that defined their first three albums — no electric guitar, gentler strains of noise, mostly hand percussion — they revealed their music’s glowing core. It was unlike anything I’d ever heard; I almost would have believed you if you tried to convince me this music actually was made by woodland creatures.

Last year, Avey Tare and Panda Bear, the two band members involved in the psychedelic folk-pop album’s creation, performed its full tracklist in a special one-off performance for Pitchfork; we thought it was pretty cool. So naturally it’s also cool that Dave Portner and Noah Lennox are taking their Sung Tongs show on the road.

This summer the two-man version of Animal Collective will perform Sung Tongs in a series of European and American dates. They’ll be overseas in June and back home stateside in July. Check out the itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

June 12 London @ Troxy

June 13 Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord

June 14 Berlin @ Heimathafen

June 15 Copenhagen @ Vega

June 17 Paris @ Trianon

June 19 Barcelona @ Sala Apolo

June 20 Madrid @ Joy Eslava

June 21 Lisbon @ Teatro Capitolio

June 23 Athens @ Summer Nostos Festival

July 20 New York @ Town Hall*

July 21 Washington @ Lincoln Theatre*

July 23 Austin @ Paramount Theatre**

July 25 Denver @ Ogden Theatre**

July 27 Chicago @ Vic Theatre**

July 29 Seattle @ The Moore Theatre**

July 30 Oakland @ Fox Theater**

July 31 Los Angeles @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel**

*w/ Laraaji

**w/ Lonnie Holley