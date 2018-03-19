Bloc Party Announce Silent Alarm Tour

Bloc Party fans: Are you hoping for a miracle? If you live in Europe, today might be your lucky day.

The British rock band’s 2005 debut album Silent Alarm is one of the greatest documents of Great Britain’s flourishing, pop-minded garage rock and post-punk scene in the aughts. The riffs, the drums, the world-conquering anthems: Silent Alarm is that good shit — so good Bloc Party have never come close to topping it in the 13 years since (even if A Weekend In The City had some jams). Many of us who loved that album at the time still feel a deep nostalgia for it, and now the band is capitalizing on that nostalgia by taking its masterpiece on tour.

Thus far the Silent Alarm tour only constitutes six European and UK dates this October. Presumably they’ll do an American version of this jaunt if they have any interest in (a) making me happy and (b) making lots of money. In the meantime, this is it: Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Dublin, and London. Bloc Party battalion, cross your fingers that current time-keeper Louise Bartle can pull off Matt Tong’s insane beats and fills, and plan your travel accordingly. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

TOUR DATES:

10/15 Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/16 Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

10/18 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/20 Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/22 Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

10/24 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Animal Collective also announced a Sung Tongs tour today, so I am assuming every album I ever loved in college will be performed on the road this year at some point. How about Funeral next?