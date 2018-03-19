Queens Of The Stone Age – “Head Like A Haunted House” Video

Queens Of The Stone Age have been continuing on with their Villains world tour, even after frontman Josh Homme kicked a photographer in the face at a show in December. They just wrapped up a Latin American leg, and are about to embark on a second go-round of North America in a couple days.

Today, they’ve released a video for Villians track “Head Like A Haunted House,” which was directed by frequent collaborator Liam Lynch. It features Homme’s head stitched onto an animated body and traveling through a ton of spooky scenarios that include flying coffins, dancing skeletons, and a smiling green monster’s hand that is always giving the finger. You can watch below.

Villains is out now via Matador.