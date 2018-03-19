Alex Lahey – “I Love You Like A Brother” Video

It’s been a year since we named Alex Lahey an Artist To Watch and she’s lived up to the title ever since. Her debut album, I Love You Like A Brother, came out this past October and we reveled in its quirks via singles “Every Day’s The Weekend,” “Lotto In Reverse,” and the palpably relatable “I Haven’t Been Taking Care Of Myself.”

Today she shares the video for the title track. Directed by Giulia McGauran and Lahey’s mom, Vicki, the video is an adorable mish-mash of old home videos and up-to-date clips of Lahey and her little brother, Will, showing the very best of siblinghood.

Alex and Will crack open cold ones, try to get ice cream on each others noses, and twerk on a phone booth, each clip of their hijinks coated with lyrics of love and an inevitable connection. There’s the classic sibling sentiment, “People say we look the same, but I don’t think we do,” and the less-classic but all too true, “Mothers and fathers don’t last forever/ We don’t have a choice so let’s stick together.” Because at the end of the day, who better to annoy, argue with, and help resuscitate Elmo than your sibling? I feel like I have to go call my sisters now. Check out the video below.

I Love You Like A Brother is out now on Dead Oceans.