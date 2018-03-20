Coping Skills – “Bagel Fruit Water”

Earlier this month, Coping Skills shared “I’d Rather Not (Yeah),” the first single from the Philadelphia-based duo’s upcoming sophomore album, Worst New Music. (The artwork above should be a good indicator of how willing the band are to commit to the bit.) Today, they’re putting out another song from the album, “Bagel Fruit Water,” and it’s a catchy one about our tendency to treat our bodies like shit when we feel bad about everything else. “My body is a temple, but I treat it like my neighbor’s house/ All boarded up and completely worn down,” they sing, turning a common platitude on its head.

“‘Bagel Fruit Water’ is a kind of hilarious string of words that, when juxtaposed with the not-so-hilarious concept of feeling like your body is falling apart due to poor nutrition or lack of sleep or just a general indifference to having a body at all, produces a song that is equal parts ridiculous and affecting, which embodies our whole schtick pretty well,” the band’s Lauren DeLucca explains.

The song starts with a descending riff that builds into an alluring melody of “bagel, fruit, and water,” presented here as the be-all end-all cure that’ll make your woes go away. The irony here is, of course, that it’s not even that healthy a combination — more a hangover remedy than a proper lifestyle change, but maybe it’s just enough to make you feel like you’ve started taking care of yourself, before the cycle starts all over again.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/23 Philadelphia, PA @ JJ’s Diner

04/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/26 Richmond, VA @ Crystal Palace

04/27 Raleigh, NC @ Ruby Deluxe

04/28 Columbia, SC @ TBD

04/29 Atlanta, GA @ The Pink Room

04/30 New Orleans, LA @ Parasite Skatepark

05/01 Austin, TX @ Beerland

05/02 Denton, TX @ J&J’s Pizza

05/03 Springfield, MO @ The Outland

05/04 St. Louis, MO @ Beef O Brady’s

05/05 Bloomington, IN @ Ducks In A Stack

05/06 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/07 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

05/08 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

05/09 Burlington, VT @ The Monkey House

05/10 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

05/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar Cellar

05/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

Worst New Music is out 4/13 via City Wide Records. Pre-order it here.