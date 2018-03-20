Coping Skills – “Bagel Fruit Water”

Earlier this month, Coping Skills shared “I’d Rather Not (Yeah),” the first single from the Philadelphia-based duo’s upcoming sophomore album, Worst New Music. (The artwork above should be a good indicator of how willing the band are to commit to the bit.) Today, they’re putting out another song from the album, “Bagel Fruit Water,” and it’s a catchy one about our tendency to treat our bodies like shit when we feel bad about everything else. “My body is a temple, but I treat it like my neighbor’s house/ All boarded up and completely worn down,” they sing, turning a common platitude on its head.
“‘Bagel Fruit Water’ is a kind of hilarious string of words that, when juxtaposed with the not-so-hilarious concept of feeling like your body is falling apart due to poor nutrition or lack of sleep or just a general indifference to having a body at all, produces a song that is equal parts ridiculous and affecting, which embodies our whole schtick pretty well,” the band’s Lauren DeLucca explains.
The song starts with a descending riff that builds into an alluring melody of “bagel, fruit, and water,” presented here as the be-all end-all cure that’ll make your woes go away. The irony here is, of course, that it’s not even that healthy a combination — more a hangover remedy than a proper lifestyle change, but maybe it’s just enough to make you feel like you’ve started taking care of yourself, before the cycle starts all over again.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/23 Philadelphia, PA @ JJ’s Diner
04/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/26 Richmond, VA @ Crystal Palace
04/27 Raleigh, NC @ Ruby Deluxe
04/28 Columbia, SC @ TBD
04/29 Atlanta, GA @ The Pink Room
04/30 New Orleans, LA @ Parasite Skatepark
05/01 Austin, TX @ Beerland
05/02 Denton, TX @ J&J’s Pizza
05/03 Springfield, MO @ The Outland
05/04 St. Louis, MO @ Beef O Brady’s
05/05 Bloomington, IN @ Ducks In A Stack
05/06 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
05/07 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
05/08 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
05/09 Burlington, VT @ The Monkey House
05/10 Boston, MA @ O’Briens
05/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar Cellar
05/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
Worst New Music is out 4/13 via City Wide Records. Pre-order it here.