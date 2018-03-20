Czarface & MF DOOM – “Bomb Thrown” Video

A few years ago, the Boston underground rap duo 7L & Esoteric teamed up with Wu-Tang Clan veteran Inspectah Deck to form a new group called Czarface. And later this month, Czarface will release Czarface Meets Metal Face, a full-length team-up with MF DOOM, another longtime underground rap fixture with a serious comic book fixation.

We’ve already posted Czarface and DOOM’s first single “Nautical Depth,” and now they’ve also shared a second track called “Bomb Thrown,” along with an accompanying video. The song is exactly the sort of punchline-heavy boom-bap that you’d expect four crusty East Coast guys to generate together. And in the animated video from director Kendra Morris, we see DOOM teaming up with the robot-king character from the Czarface cover art. They fight bad guys as moving collage, as cheesy ’70s-cartoon superheroes, and as stop-motion action figures. It’s a fun video, and you can watch it below.

Czarface Meets Metal Face is out 3/30.