War On Women – “Lone Wolves”

Next month, feminist hardcore destroyers War On Women will release their sophomore album Capture The Flag. You should be excited. We’ve already posted first single “YDTMHTL,” and now they’ve also shared “Lone Wolves,” the first song on the album. It’s a topical one. “Lone Wolves” is a righteous and impassioned song about gun culture, the sort of issue that keeps a lot of us awake at night. War On Women play with the gleaming, precise speed of ’80s thrash stars but the all-out fury of ’90s hardcore destroyers, and they deserve your attention. Listen to “Lone Wolves” below.

Capture The Flag is out 4/13 on Bridge Nine.