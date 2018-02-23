War On Women – “YDTMHTL”

The righteous Baltimore hardcore band War On Women released a polished and impressive self-titled debut album in 2015. And rather than playing the DIY circuit, like a lot of the bands we cover here, they grabbed the biggest stages they could, bringing their feminist ass-kickery to potentially less hospitable places like the Warped Tour. This spring, they’ll come back with their sophomore album Capture The Flag, which they recorded with former Jawbox leader J Robbins as producer. The album features contributions from people like feminist punk foremother Kathleen Hanna and porn star Joanna Angel, and first single “YDTMHTL” is a blast of nasty, urgent riffage that reminds me of ’90s bands like 7 Year Bitch. Check it out below.

<a href="http://bridge9.bandcamp.com/album/capture-the-flag" target="_blank">Capture The Flag by War On Women</a>

Capture The Flag is out 4/13 on Bridge Nine.