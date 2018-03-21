Natalie Prass Looked Like A Star On Conan Last Night

Three years ago, Natalie Prass arrived with a self-titled album full of starry-eyed, big-hearted orchestral pop; it was one of the strongest debuts we’ve heard in recent years. And now Prass is finally ready to follow that album up and, it seems, to jump up a few new levels. Prass was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Conan, and she showed up looking like a star.

On last night’s Conan, Prass sang “Short Court Style,” the first single from her forthcoming LP The Future And The Past. It’s a strutting, sparkling, lightly disco-infused pop jam, and Prass gave it the performance that it deserved. Prass did synchronized dance steps with her backing band, she played a woozy mid-song keyboard solo, and she hit some serious big notes. Also: Lots of pink. She really stepped it up.

The live shows behind Prass’ last album were charming, but they were not this polished. Prass has evidently put some serious thought into what kind of artist she wants to be, and last night’s performance was a strong indicator of things to come. Watch it below.

The Future And The Past is out 6/1 on ATO.