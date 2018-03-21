The Go! Team – “The Only Thing New Is U Finding Out About It”

At the top of this year, the Go! Team released a new album, Semicircle, and they’re about to embark on a North American tour. In celebration of it, they’re releasing a very celebratory-sounding track called “The Only Thing New Is U Finding Out About It.”

“[The song] is an expansion of an idea from a remix I did years ago,” the band’s Ian Parton explains in a press release. “It builds around a looping Steve Reich-esque kalimba line, with a syncopated steel drum response jumping in the gaps, and by the end a full-on choir have joined in this weird math rock African/Asian hybrid thing. The title is inspired by a Mike Watt quote and a sentiment I’m into: that it’s up to you to go out and track down the good shit that’s out there.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/25 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/27 San Francisco, CA @ Independent

03/29 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/30 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/31 Vancouver, BC @ Fox

04/03 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/04 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/05 Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/06 Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

04/08 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/09 New York, [email protected] Le Poisson Rouge

Semicircle is out now via Memphis Industries.