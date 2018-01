Schoolyard stomp collective The Go! Team are releasing a new album called Semicircle next week. We’ve heard the quasi-title track, “Semicircle Song,” “Mayday,” and “All The Way Live” from it already, and now the latest album from the joyously inventive Brighton group is available to stream. You can listen to it over on NPR.

Semicircle is out 1/19 via Memphis Industries.