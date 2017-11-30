The Go! Team – “Mayday”

We shared the Go! Team’s “Semicircle Song” following the announcement of their corresponding fourth LP, Semicircle. Now, to keep ourselves and other brass instruments in tune, we’re premiering the lead track off the Brighton collective’s latest, “Mayday.” With its morse code beat and rallying calls led by the Detroit Youth Choir, “Mayday” resembles the classic Go! Team ruckus created on songs like “Huddle Formation” from their 2004 debut Thunder, Lightning, Strike. They’ve covered a lot of ground since then, but it’s exciting to hear them circling back around to the sound that made them so electric in the first place.
Here’s what Go! Team ringleader Ian Parton had to say about the track:
I’ve always wanted to do a song with Morse code in it and when I hit upon the idea of applying a mayday distress signal to love problems I was surprised it had never been done before. Once you got that idea you can really lay on the metaphors: “hit by a category 5″, “sinking fast in the sea I cried”, “come in — do you read me”. I’ve always loved those soul songs which equate boy trouble to emergencies — pure Shangri-Las style melodrama, backcombed to oblivion.
Listen below.
The Go! Team have tour dates early next year on both sides of the Atlantic:
02/09 Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor *
02/10 Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe *
02/11 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt *
02/15 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *
02/16 Newcastle, UK @ Riverside *
02/17 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *
02/22 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/02 Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
03/03 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/04 Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu
03/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/25 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/27 San Francisco, CA @ Independent
03/29 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
03/30 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/31 Vancouver, BC @ Fox
04/03 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/04 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/05 Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/06 Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
04/08 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/09 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
* with GURR
Semicircle is out 1/19 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.