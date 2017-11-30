The Go! Team – “Mayday”

We shared the Go! Team’s “Semicircle Song” following the announcement of their corresponding fourth LP, Semicircle. Now, to keep ourselves and other brass instruments in tune, we’re premiering the lead track off the Brighton collective’s latest, “Mayday.” With its morse code beat and rallying calls led by the Detroit Youth Choir, “Mayday” resembles the classic Go! Team ruckus created on songs like “Huddle Formation” from their 2004 debut Thunder, Lightning, Strike. They’ve covered a lot of ground since then, but it’s exciting to hear them circling back around to the sound that made them so electric in the first place.

Here’s what Go! Team ringleader Ian Parton had to say about the track:

I’ve always wanted to do a song with Morse code in it and when I hit upon the idea of applying a mayday distress signal to love problems I was surprised it had never been done before. Once you got that idea you can really lay on the metaphors: “hit by a category 5″, “sinking fast in the sea I cried”, “come in — do you read me”. I’ve always loved those soul songs which equate boy trouble to emergencies — pure Shangri-Las style melodrama, backcombed to oblivion.

Listen below.

The Go! Team have tour dates early next year on both sides of the Atlantic:

02/09 Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor *

02/10 Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe *

02/11 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt *

02/15 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

02/16 Newcastle, UK @ Riverside *

02/17 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *

02/22 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/02 Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

03/03 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

03/04 Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

03/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/25 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/27 San Francisco, CA @ Independent

03/29 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/30 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/31 Vancouver, BC @ Fox

04/03 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/04 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/05 Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/06 Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

04/08 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/09 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

* with GURR

Semicircle is out 1/19 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.