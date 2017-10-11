The Go! Team – “Semicircle Song”

The joyously inventive Brighton collective the Go! Team have announced a new album, Semicircle, the follow-up to 2015’s The Scene Between. Lead single and quasi-title track “Semicircle Song” is an ecstatic marching band romp in which, at one point, all of the band members rattle off their astrological signs. It’s the sort of mishmash of warmth and discordance that this group has always been great at, and you can listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Mayday”

02 “Chain Link Fence”

03 “Semicircle Song”

04 “Hey!”

05 “The Answer’s No – Now What’s the Question?”

06 “Chico’s Radical Decade”

07 “All the Way Live”

08 “If There’s One Thing You Should Know”

09 “Tangerine / Satsuma / Clementine”

10 “She’s Got Guns”

11 “Plans Are Like A Dream U Organise”

12 “Getting Back Up”

Here’s some words from Go! team ringleader Ian Parton:

With “Semicircle Song” I was trying to take the technicolor feel of a marching band into a more psychedelic place, reclaiming that sound from patriotic or sporty bullshit and harnessing its toughness and power. Brass which takes your head off, bouncy xylophones, offbeat handclaps and toms hopping in the gaps – I hoped it would be recognizably The Go! Team but unlike any song we’d done before. Something more about the space between the notes. But when the notes hit, you make them count. Vocals were laid down by a bunch of teenagers in Detroit, which is a musical mecca for me. In the middle 8 I thought it would add a kinda interstellar cheekiness if they each introduced themselves, and their star sign.

Semicircle is out 1/19 via Memphis Industries.