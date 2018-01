The Go! Team are releasing a new album later this month called Semicircle — it’s their first since 2015’s The Scene Between — and the Brighton collective have shared two tracks from it so far, “Semicircle Song” and “Mayday.” Today, they’ve put out another one, a bright and brassy song known as “All The Way Live.” Listen to it below.

Semicircle is out 1/19 via Memphis Industries.