Springsteen On Broadway Extended Through December

Bruce Springsteen is never leaving Broadway. NEVER!!! The Boss’ show, Springsteen On Broadway, has been extended through December. This marks the second time the show has been extended; it was originally supposed to run through the spring of this year and then in November his camp announced that dates would expand to June 2018. Now, the show’s running through 12/15.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Wednesday 3/28 at 11AM EST through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. Read our review of Springsteen On Broadway here.