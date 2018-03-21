Lollapalooza 2018 Lineup

Lollapalooza has announced its 2018 lineup, topped by the Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, and Arctic Monkeys. The fest will once again last four days this year, running from 8/2 to 8/5 at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Also on the bill: The National, Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, St. Vincent, LL Cool J, Brockhampton, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand, Lil Pump, Goldlink, Gucci Mane, Daniel Caesar, Jessie Ware, Cigarettes After Sex, Parquet Courts, Alex Lahey, Jungle, Superorganism, Tyler, The Creator, and much more. Notably, Lolla has decided to welcome back Travis Scott, who was arrested five minutes into his 2015 set for inciting a riot. (Maybe because he pled guilty to the offense?)

Warning: Kind Heaven, Perry Farrell’s weird Vegas show involving Porno For Pyros, will also be transported to Chicago for the occasion.

Tickets are available here. For what it’s worth, I saw the Weeknd and Bruno Mars on consecutive nights last year and it was a lot of fun.