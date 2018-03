Last week, we learned that the shadowy production genius Burial had joined forces with Kevin Martin, the versatile but intense beatmaker known as the Bug, to form a new duo called Flame 1. They’ve got a two-song single coming out later this month, and we posted “Fog,” the first of those two songs. Today, they’ve also shared “Shrine,” a piece of heavy and ominous near-ambient music. Listen to it at Crack.

The “Fog” b/w “Shrine” 12″ is out 3/30, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.