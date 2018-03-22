Stream Neil Young Paradox

Neil Young has been busy lately. He just released The Visitor, his latest album with Promise Of The Real as his backing band, back in November. And now he’s releasing yet another album, Paradox, once again backed by Promise Of The Real plus Jim Keltner, Paul Bushnell, and Joe Yankee and a whole orchestra.

Paradox is the soundtrack to the movie of the same name directed and written by Young’s partner Daryl Hannah, which is now out on Netflix. Young also stars in the film, an impressionistic Western about a band of outlaws hiding out in the mountains, alongside Willie Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah. You can stream the LP over on Young’s archives here.

Paradox (Original Music From The Film) is out now on Reprise.