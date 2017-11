Earlier this year, Neil Young dug into his past to release his long-lost 1976 album, Hitchhiker, but he has some brand-new material to put out this year, as well. His next release is The Visitor, which he recorded with the backing band the Promise Of The Real. It’s Young’s follow-up to 2016’s Peace Trail. We’ve heard “Already Great” from it, and now you can stream the whole thing over on NPR.

The Visitor is out 12/1 via Reprise.