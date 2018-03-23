BlocBoy JB – “Rover 2.0″ (Feat. 21 Savage)

Last month, Drake gave an enormous boost to the underground Memphis street-rapper BlocBoy JB when he collaborated with BlocBoy on the new single “Look Alive.” It’s probably the best of the songs that Drake has released thus far this year, and it immediately propelled BlocBoy into the Billboard Top 10. But BlocBoy was making moves before that; it’s what got him on Drake’s radar in the first place.

For a few months, BlocBoy has been going viral with a series of word-of-mouth hits. He’s a frantic, exciting dancer, which has certainly helped; that type of thing tends to do well on YouTube. But he’s also got a heavy, slurry voice and a good ear for simplistic, melodic, pounding beats. And today, he’s shared a new version of “Rover,” a track that he shared at the very beginning of the years. This one features 21 Savage, whose menacing hiss makes a nice complement to BlocBoy’s energy. Listen to it and check out the video for the original below.

“Rover 2.0″ is out now at iTunes.