Watch Chvrches Cover Beyoncé’s “XO”

Chvrches are releasing their third album, Love Is Dead, in two months time, and so far we’ve heard “Get Out” and “My Enemy” from it. The Scottish trio recently performed a set of songs at the New York City studio Power Station as part of a partnership with Honda. While there, the band did a cover of Beyoncé’s “XO,” the stunning and sparkling headrush of a track that’s on her self-titled album. You can watch the band perform their stripped-down take on it below.

Love Is Dead is out 5/25 via Glassnote.

