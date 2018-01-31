Chvrches – “Get Out”

Chvrches teased a new song called “Get Out” yesterday, and now it’s here to hear. The Scottish synth-pop trio’s first new song since 2015’s Every Open Eye is one of the tracks they worked on with mainstream hit-maker Greg Kurstin — the material they said would be “the most pop stuff we’ve done.” And although it’s true they’ve come back sleeker and shinier than ever, “Get Out” (not a reference to the acclaimed Jordan Peele horror-comedy of the same name, as far as we know) mostly sounds like the Chvrches of old. Specifically it reminds me of their sublime “The Mother We Share,” but I’ll let you decide whether that resemblance is a positive or a negative. Listen below.

UPDATE: The YouTube clip containing the “Get Out” audio briefly flashes a phone number that connects you to Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry reading a few lines that sound like song lyrics. The number is 1-800-674-3364. The National’s Matt Berninger also briefly appears in the footage, teasing something called “Friend Or Foe” — or is that Friend Or Foe, as in, a new Chvrches album title? We’ll know for sure soon enough, but for now the band is not sharing further details about their upcoming third album.

Mayberry had this to say about collaborating with Kurstin, who just won the Grammy for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Working with Greg was so different to what we’d done before, but it also felt so comfortable and like he’d been in our band forever. He doesn’t try to make you write a certain kind of song. He just listens and then Jedi puppet masters the best work out of you. The opening synth riff of “Get Out” was the first thing to emerge on our first day in the studio with him.

“Get Out” is out now on Glassnote. Purchase it here.