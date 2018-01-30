Chvrches Tease New Song “Get Out”

Chvrches have been working on their third album — the follow-up to 2015’s Every Open Eye — for a while now. We know that they worked with Greg Kurstin on it to make it “the most pop stuff we’ve done” and at one point they were in the studio with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart. And, now, the Scottish band has wiped all of their social media accounts and replaced it with a teaser video that, when Shazammed, says it includes a new song called “Get Out.” (The teaser … teases “GET IN.”) Check it out below.